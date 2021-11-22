Virtu Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,060,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 1,751.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 383,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter valued at $3,265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter valued at $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBON opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

