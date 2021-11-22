Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 74,466 Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Kaixin Auto worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN opened at $1.94 on Monday. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.