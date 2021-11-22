Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

