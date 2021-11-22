Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

SCOR opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

