Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,148 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 106,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.21. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

