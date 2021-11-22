Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after buying an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

