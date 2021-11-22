Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Guardian Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $381.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

