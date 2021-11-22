Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 807 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 1.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

