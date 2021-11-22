Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

