Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000.

IJR traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.89. 60,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

