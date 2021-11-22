Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

