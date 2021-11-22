Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

VOD opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.57. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 378.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

