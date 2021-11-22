Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5142 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend by 39.2% over the last three years. Vodafone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vodafone Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.