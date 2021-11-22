Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €55.72 ($63.32) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.48. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.