VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.64. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VSE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 16,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,670. The company has a market cap of $770.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

