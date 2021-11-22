Wall Street Games One Day Volume Reaches $2.64 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $2.64 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 979,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 309,704,841,075,690 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.