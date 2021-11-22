Walleye Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 304.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 338,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 9.17. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.