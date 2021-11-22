Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Potbelly worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

