Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $64.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.38.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 109,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

