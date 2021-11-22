Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 14th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 992,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

