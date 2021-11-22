Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $302.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.68. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

