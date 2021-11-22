WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 3,042 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 9.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $263.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.91 and a 52-week high of $264.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.