WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $479,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.83 and a 52-week high of $123.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

