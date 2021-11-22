WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,413 shares of company stock valued at $688,488,841 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $349.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average of $344.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

