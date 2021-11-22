WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 141,571 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

