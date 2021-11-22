Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 1,863,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,364.5 days.
Shares of Webjet stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Webjet has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.81.
About Webjet
