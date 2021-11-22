Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 1,863,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,364.5 days.

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Webjet has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

