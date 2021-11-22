Wedbush Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $38.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

