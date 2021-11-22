Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,201 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,201 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after buying an additional 386,117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 157.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

