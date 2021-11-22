Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 47.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Casey Chafkin bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.