Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.59 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

