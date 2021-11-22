Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.86 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

