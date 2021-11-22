Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $219.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $230.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

