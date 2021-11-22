Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in V.F. by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $75.99 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.