Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $3,140,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth $473,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.