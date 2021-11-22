Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EOD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.85. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,080. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

