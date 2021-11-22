Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

ERC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,383. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

