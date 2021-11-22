Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $37,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after buying an additional 620,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 871,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 433,159 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,772,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

