Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 69,345 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $35,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

