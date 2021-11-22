Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $39.15 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,756 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UGI were worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI opened at $43.90 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.