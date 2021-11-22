Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 177,572 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,572 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.66% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $36,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

