Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Targa Resources worth $38,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.