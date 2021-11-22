Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.19 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

