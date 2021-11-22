Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 367,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 570,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

