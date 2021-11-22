Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $81.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

