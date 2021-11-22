Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

