Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $243.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

