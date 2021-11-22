Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.98 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

