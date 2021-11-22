Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

NYSE:BABA opened at $140.34 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.