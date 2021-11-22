Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.