Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 497 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $461.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.